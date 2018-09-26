Grobler: Supersport United embracing MTN8 Final favourites tag

Though Bradley Grobler is confident in his team’s fortunes for the final, he is also wary of an ever-improving City side.

JOHANNESBURG - In-form SuperSport United marksman Bradley Grobler says the team is embracing the favourites tag going into the MTN8 final clash with Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

In a repeat of last year’s final where SuperSport triumphed over the Citizens via the dreaded penalty shootout, Grobler believes the defending champions have what it takes to win back to back MTN8 titles come Saturday evening.

“I think the team has done extremely well at the start of the season as compared to last season, we have put up a few good performances and we want to defend our title. We are happy to go into the final as favourites, it is a good thing and it shows that the team is doing well, and the coach is doing well, and the players are happy again.”

Grobler is the tournament’s top goal scorer, finding the back of the net on three occasions with all of them coming in the two-legged clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals. The striker attributes his form in front of goal to his ability to stay fit after a torturous time with injuries in the past.

“It has been a difficult road, you feel good and scoring goals one minute and the next minute you are injured again, and you are going for an operation. It is something you can’t explain to people, the feeling of working for six, seven months from getting back from an injury and scoring again.”

“We might feel like we are the favourites, but we still have to go out there and play well and win against a really good City side. They are a really good team with a lot of pace and a coach that has players enjoying themselves.”

The Citizens haven’t had an impressive run in towards the final, after a disastrous 4-1 thrashing by Chiefs at home and a come from behind 2-all draw away to Orlando Pirates, but Grobler says recent results are inconsequential.

“Even though their results haven’t been great they are still a really good team and anybody that underestimates them will do so at their peril.”

Kickoff at the Moses Mabhida Stadium is at 19:00.