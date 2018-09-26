'Girl (7) raped at Dros likely to need therapy for rest of her life'
The child was raped in a bathroom on Saturday allegedly by a 20-year-old man who is now in police custody.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department says while the family of a seven-year-old girl who was raped at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria is currently receiving counselling, the little girl will likely need lifelong treatment.
The child was raped in a bathroom on Saturday allegedly by a 20-year old man who is now in police custody.
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the rape of the girl is a severe trauma not only for the child but also her family.
The MEC says the child will likely need counselling for the rest of her life.
“We are making sure that we deal with this particular trauma. It didn’t only traumatise the child, it also traumatised the parents. And we are trying to assist where possible.”
The girl’s alleged rapist was arrested shortly after the crime on Saturday.
He appeared in court on Tuesday where his case was postponed to 2 October.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Moyane accused of undermining probes into illicit tobacco trade
-
Police officer suspended over Lennox Garane’s death at Parliament
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
Pretoria restaurant ‘in contact’ with family of young rape survivor
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Company collecting e-tolls spent R5m chasing non-paying motorists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.