'Girl (7) raped at Dros likely to need therapy for rest of her life'

The child was raped in a bathroom on Saturday allegedly by a 20-year-old man who is now in police custody.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department says while the family of a seven-year-old girl who was raped at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria is currently receiving counselling, the little girl will likely need lifelong treatment.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the rape of the girl is a severe trauma not only for the child but also her family.

The MEC says the child will likely need counselling for the rest of her life.

“We are making sure that we deal with this particular trauma. It didn’t only traumatise the child, it also traumatised the parents. And we are trying to assist where possible.”

The girl’s alleged rapist was arrested shortly after the crime on Saturday.

He appeared in court on Tuesday where his case was postponed to 2 October.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)