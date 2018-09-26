Popular Topics
Duchess Meghan makes first royal solo outing for art exhibition

Meghan, 37, who is officially known as the Duchess of Sussex, visited the Royal Academy of Arts.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended the Royal Academy of Arts for the opening of the Oceania exhibition, bringing together about 200 works from public collections. Picture: @kensingtonfamily/instagram
one hour ago

LONDON - Meghan Markle attended the opening of London’s new Oceania exhibition on Tuesday evening in what was her first royal solo outing since marrying Britain’s Prince Harry in May.

Meghan, 37, who is officially known as the Duchess of Sussex, visited the Royal Academy of Arts, where on display are some 200 works including ornaments, canoes and images from the Pacific region Meghan will visit with Harry on their first overseas tour next month.

The exhibition, which includes items from Melanesia, Micronesia, Polynesia and New Zealand, marks 250 years since British explorer James Cook set off aboard the HMS Endeavour for the South Pacific.

Meghan viewed artefacts which span 500 years and are displayed according to the exhibition’s “voyaging, place-making and encounter” themes.

Last week, in her first solo initiative as a royal, the duchess lent her support to the launch of a charity cookbook aimed at helping a community project formed following London’s Grenfell Tower fire disaster last year in which 71 people died.

Meghan and Harry will set off for Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia in October for a royal tour focussing on “youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts”, according to their office, Kensington Palace.

