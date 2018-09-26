Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
The young girl was attacked in the restrooms on Saturday allegedly by a 20-year-old man.
JOHANNESBURG - The Dros restaurant group has been heavily criticised on social media following its statement on the rape of a young girl at one of its Pretoria outlets.
The seven-year-old was attacked in the restrooms on Saturday allegedly by a 20-year-old man.
He was arrested shortly after the rape and is expected back in court on 2 October.
The Dros group has come under fire on social media for the statement it released responding to the crime.
This is a shocking statement from Dros about the girl that was raped at Dros in Silverton. It lacks empathy and uses sanitised language about "an incident involving a minor child" almost as if she had agency.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 26, 2018
Zero compassion & examination of whether the place is child friendly. pic.twitter.com/prme7C5LW5
It was business as usual at the Dros restaurant in Watermeyer following the incident on Saturday.
Management at the restaurant has referred all queries to the head office, saying they cannot speak on the matter.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
