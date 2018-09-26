Dirco urges South Africans to be cautious when travelling abroad
This after a South African was kidnapped in a northern part of Burkina Faso along with two other mine workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has called on all South Africans to be cautious when travelling in dangerous areas around the world.
This after a South African was kidnapped in a northern part of Burkina Faso along with two other mine workers.
Details are still sketchy, but news agency AFP is reporting that the South African is one of three miners abducted in the northern part of that country.
Dirco says its informed the traveller’s family of the kidnapping while it works with Burkina Faso law enforcement agencies to locate the trio.
“We’d like South Africans to research countries they plan on visiting, the security situation in those countries as well as the contact details of the nearest mission, so we can be ready to assist as soon as possible,” says Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya.
It’s not the first time that foreign workers have been kidnapped in Burkina Faso.
In 2015, a Romanian man was taken by a group linked to al-Qaeda and is still in captivity.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Moyane 'failed to report' irregular expenditure, Nugent inquiry hears
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Mixed reactions over Gigaba’s new 'simplified' visa regulations
-
Gigaba’s visa changes 'confusing', says SA Tourism Services Association
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
Man (20) accused of raping child (6) may face more charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.