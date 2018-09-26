Dirco urges South Africans to be cautious when travelling abroad

This after a South African was kidnapped in a northern part of Burkina Faso along with two other mine workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has called on all South Africans to be cautious when travelling in dangerous areas around the world.

This after a South African was kidnapped in a northern part of Burkina Faso along with two other mine workers.

Details are still sketchy, but news agency AFP is reporting that the South African is one of three miners abducted in the northern part of that country.

Dirco says its informed the traveller’s family of the kidnapping while it works with Burkina Faso law enforcement agencies to locate the trio.

“We’d like South Africans to research countries they plan on visiting, the security situation in those countries as well as the contact details of the nearest mission, so we can be ready to assist as soon as possible,” says Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

It’s not the first time that foreign workers have been kidnapped in Burkina Faso.

In 2015, a Romanian man was taken by a group linked to al-Qaeda and is still in captivity.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)