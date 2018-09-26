Popular Topics
CT residents urged to continue conserving water as dam levels reach 74%

Residents are being urged to continue to heed the call to conserve water over the next few months, as authorities monitor the water situation going into summer.

FILE: A Cape Town resident fills up a 5 litre bottle as Capetonians prepare for Day Zero, the day the taps run dry. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: A Cape Town resident fills up a 5 litre bottle as Capetonians prepare for Day Zero, the day the taps run dry. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s dams no longer resemble deserts.

Dam levels have risen by 4% collectively since last week, bringing the current storage capacity to 74%.

Residents are being urged to continue to heed the call to conserve water over the next few months, as authorities monitor the water situation going into summer.

But average water consumption for the past week is up slightly from 505 million litres per day to 511 million litres.

The City of Cape Town's Jean-Marie De Waal says: “Water restrictions and tariffs will be lowered from Level 6 to Level 5 on 1 October 2018, due to the encouraging dam recovery and ongoing conservation efforts by Capetonians.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

