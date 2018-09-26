CT residents urged to continue conserving water as dam levels reach 74%
Residents are being urged to continue to heed the call to conserve water over the next few months, as authorities monitor the water situation going into summer.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s dams no longer resemble deserts.
Dam levels have risen by 4% collectively since last week, bringing the current storage capacity to 74%.
But average water consumption for the past week is up slightly from 505 million litres per day to 511 million litres.
The City of Cape Town's Jean-Marie De Waal says: “Water restrictions and tariffs will be lowered from Level 6 to Level 5 on 1 October 2018, due to the encouraging dam recovery and ongoing conservation efforts by Capetonians.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
