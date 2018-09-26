CRL Rights Commission disappointed by CoJ's failure to curb illegal initiations
The commission’s Deputy President David Mosoma said they were told that the City of Johannesburg does not have the capacity to implement the laws.
JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission says it's disappointed by the City of Johannesburg (CoJ)'s refusal to implement by-laws to curb illegal initiation schools in Johannesburg.
Mayor Herman Mashaba was summoned on Wednesday to talk to the commission about the issue.
The commission’s deputy president David Mosoma said they were told that the city does not have the capacity to implement the laws.
“They argue that the provision and support of initiation schools in the City of Johannesburg is an unfunded mandate, so they don’t have money to fund these kinds of activities.
Mosoma says this is a problem because they want to discontinue the schools for ruining young boy's lives. He also said that it should be the city’s responsibility to protect lives.
The city says it needs a mandate from national government before it can enact by-laws to regulate initiation schools in the area.
Luyanda Mfeka says they are willing to work with the commission but they need to be instructed by national government.
“Ultimately, the Constitution is written in such a way that the particular area of competence that we are talking about here, is one that fits with the national government. It would also delegate that down to the provincial and local government.”
However, the commission's David Mosoma says the city's response is not enough and adds that it’s the city’s responsibility to protect lives.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane probing corruption allegations against Zweli Mkhize
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
Senior Sars official accused of leaking whistleblower identities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.