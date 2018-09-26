CRL Rights Commission disappointed by CoJ's failure to curb illegal initiations

The commission’s Deputy President David Mosoma said they were told that the City of Johannesburg does not have the capacity to implement the laws.

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission says it's disappointed by the City of Johannesburg (CoJ)'s refusal to implement by-laws to curb illegal initiation schools in Johannesburg.

Mayor Herman Mashaba was summoned on Wednesday to talk to the commission about the issue.

The commission’s deputy president David Mosoma said they were told that the city does not have the capacity to implement the laws.

“They argue that the provision and support of initiation schools in the City of Johannesburg is an unfunded mandate, so they don’t have money to fund these kinds of activities.

Mosoma says this is a problem because they want to discontinue the schools for ruining young boy's lives. He also said that it should be the city’s responsibility to protect lives.

The city says it needs a mandate from national government before it can enact by-laws to regulate initiation schools in the area.

Luyanda Mfeka says they are willing to work with the commission but they need to be instructed by national government.

“Ultimately, the Constitution is written in such a way that the particular area of competence that we are talking about here, is one that fits with the national government. It would also delegate that down to the provincial and local government.”

However, the commission's David Mosoma says the city's response is not enough and adds that it’s the city’s responsibility to protect lives.

