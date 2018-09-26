Company collecting e-tolls spent R5m chasing non-paying motorists

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has revealed that so far this year, more than 6,000 summonses have been issued to force motorists to pay their dues.

CAPE TOWN - The company contracted to collect e-tolls has spent almost R5 million over the last two-and-a-half years chasing after motorists who don't pay their tolls.

But in return, through the legal processes initiated, almost double that amount has been collected.

Over the last three years, the number of motorists on whom summonses are served for the non-payment of e-tolls has steadily increased.

From less than 800 in 2015, almost 15,000 summonses were issued last year.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question, Blade Nzimande says that the main reasons summonses can’t be served on errant motorists is due to invalid address information.

So far this year, the most summonses were issued in August, with more than 4,000.

ETC, the company contracted by Sanral to collect e-tolls, has spent R4.6 million on legal fees since 2016. It collected R7.5 million in that year alone from taking legal action.

But not everybody is prepared to pay up at the threat of legal steps.

So far this year, more than 800 cases are being challenged.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)