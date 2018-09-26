Company collecting e-tolls spent R5m chasing non-paying motorists
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has revealed that so far this year, more than 6,000 summonses have been issued to force motorists to pay their dues.
CAPE TOWN - The company contracted to collect e-tolls has spent almost R5 million over the last two-and-a-half years chasing after motorists who don't pay their tolls.
But in return, through the legal processes initiated, almost double that amount has been collected.
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has revealed that so far this year, more than 6,000 summonses have been issued to force motorists to pay their dues.
Over the last three years, the number of motorists on whom summonses are served for the non-payment of e-tolls has steadily increased.
From less than 800 in 2015, almost 15,000 summonses were issued last year.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question, Blade Nzimande says that the main reasons summonses can’t be served on errant motorists is due to invalid address information.
So far this year, the most summonses were issued in August, with more than 4,000.
ETC, the company contracted by Sanral to collect e-tolls, has spent R4.6 million on legal fees since 2016. It collected R7.5 million in that year alone from taking legal action.
But not everybody is prepared to pay up at the threat of legal steps.
So far this year, more than 800 cases are being challenged.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria restaurant ‘in contact’ with family of young rape survivor
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Man accused of raping child (7) may face more charges
-
Sars restructuring crippled anti-corruption unit, commission hears
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.