Commuters, operators ‘struggling’ after Bellville taxi rank closed
The Bloekombos taxi rank in Kraaifontein has also been closed due tenses ion between taxi associations.
CAPE TOWN - The forced closure of the Bellville taxi rank is adding misery to commuters lives and hitting the pockets of operators.
The rank has been temporarily closed following two shootings last week.
#BellvilleTaxiShootings The rank is empty. MM pic.twitter.com/Epkj0sU8ML— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
The Bloekombos taxi rank in Kraaifontein has also been closed due to tension between taxi associations.
Taxi operators in Bellville have resorted to cramming into Voortrekker Road and Robert Sobukwe Road to catch the attention of commuters.
Without the usual signage indicating routes, commuters have to listen out to know where taxis are going.
One taxi driver says that the chaos is bad for business. “We’re struggling to get people. People are getting lost. We’re struggling.”
Thousands of commuters, like Mavis Koko, have been left frustrated due to the mayhem. “I need to go to Tygerberg for an appointment but there are no taxis. I don’t understand what’s going on.”
Law enforcement officers will continue monitoring the area.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
