City of Joburg wants to name more buildings, streets after Mama Winnie
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was posthumously conferred with the Freedom of the City Award on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - On what would have been Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s 82nd birthday, the City of Johannesburg says it would like her name to gain more prominence in the city.
The liberation icon died in April this year after a lengthy illness.
She was posthumously conferred with the Freedom of the City Award on Tuesday.
The city says it has plans to name the city’s buildings and streets after Madikizela-Mandela.
Council Speaker Vasco da Gama explains: “Community development will go through a public participation process and the public will be put forward their suggestions on what should carry whose name.”
He says they've decided to bring another motion forward to have the council chambers named after the struggle icon.
Da Gama says the conferment of Freedom of the City Award to Madikizela-Mandela is the beginning of many other honorary events.
WATCH: Mama Winnie awarded Freedom of the City posthumously
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Moyane 'failed to report' irregular expenditure, Nugent inquiry hears
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Mixed reactions over Gigaba’s new 'simplified' visa regulations
-
Gigaba’s visa changes 'confusing', says SA Tourism Services Association
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
Man (20) accused of raping child (6) may face more charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.