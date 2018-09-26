City of Joburg wants to name more buildings, streets after Mama Winnie

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was posthumously conferred with the Freedom of the City Award on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - On what would have been Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s 82nd birthday, the City of Johannesburg says it would like her name to gain more prominence in the city.

The liberation icon died in April this year after a lengthy illness.

The city says it has plans to name the city’s buildings and streets after Madikizela-Mandela.

Council Speaker Vasco da Gama explains: “Community development will go through a public participation process and the public will be put forward their suggestions on what should carry whose name.”

He says they've decided to bring another motion forward to have the council chambers named after the struggle icon.

Da Gama says the conferment of Freedom of the City Award to Madikizela-Mandela is the beginning of many other honorary events.

WATCH: Mama Winnie awarded Freedom of the City posthumously

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)