Cholera death toll in Zim up to 45 - WHO

The disease broke out earlier this month in Harare’s western suburbs with more than 6,400 people said to be infected.

A patient inside a cholera treatment tent at the Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare on 11 September 2018. Picture: AFP.
A patient inside a cholera treatment tent at the Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare on 11 September 2018. Picture: AFP.
38 minutes ago

HARARE - The World Health Organization (WHO) says the death toll from cholera in Zimbabwe has now risen to 45.

The disease broke out earlier this month in Harare’s western suburbs.

The latest figures are contained in a joint report by Zimbabwe’s health ministry.

It says 45 people have died from cholera and more than 6,400 have been infected.

All but two of the deaths have been in Harare.

WHO has confirmed an oral vaccine will be launched soon, targeting nearly half a million people affected in Harare’s worst affected areas.

The authorities are keen to have people vaccinated before the start of summer rains, which could create conditions that could rapidly spread the disease.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

