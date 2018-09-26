Cholera death toll in Zim up to 45 - WHO
The disease broke out earlier this month in Harare’s western suburbs with more than 6,400 people said to be infected.
HARARE - The World Health Organization (WHO) says the death toll from cholera in Zimbabwe has now risen to 45.
The disease broke out earlier this month in Harare’s western suburbs.
The latest figures are contained in a joint report by Zimbabwe’s health ministry.
It says 45 people have died from cholera and more than 6,400 have been infected.
All but two of the deaths have been in Harare.
WHO has confirmed an oral vaccine will be launched soon, targeting nearly half a million people affected in Harare’s worst affected areas.
The authorities are keen to have people vaccinated before the start of summer rains, which could create conditions that could rapidly spread the disease.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria restaurant ‘in contact’ with family of young rape survivor
-
Company collecting e-tolls spent R5m chasing non-paying motorists
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Man accused of raping child (7) may face more charges
-
Day 2 of inquiry into Vaal River pollution, contamination underway
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.