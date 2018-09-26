Cele: Specialised Gang Unit could help combat crime in CT

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has on Wednesday afternoon met with organisers of anti-crime protests rolled out to various communities on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured Bonteheuwel residents government is streamlining interventions to address crime.

Demonstrators say they are taking a stand against rampant crime.

Cele sees the reinstatement of the Specialised Gang Unit as one measure to address crime in Cape Town communities.

He says government's Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster will meet on Wednesday evening and he expects an announcement in this regard.

“We’ll have to bring back that unit to work hard with the people of the Western Cape on the question of gangsterism so that the kids, and the people around here, grow under normal circumstances.”

#CPTCrimeProtests One of the organisers, Nadia Mayman, says their cry for help from authorities have amounted to nothing. KB pic.twitter.com/JhAXNGh4j9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2018

Protest leaders have asked for high crime areas to be declared disaster zones and for a crime summit to be held by the end of October.

Cele has also urged residents to keep politics out of the conversation about crime.

“Here we are dealing with lives minus political text.”

He says he'll meet with protest organisers next week, to give an update on their requests.

