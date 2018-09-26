Cameroon soldiers arrested for killing suspected Boko Haram sympathisers

Authorities in Yaoundè, who initially dismissed footage of the killings as fake news, now say seven soldiers have been arrested.

PRETORIA – A search by a television crew has identified three soldiers who allegedly killed two women and their children.

The BBC Africa Eye team is being congratulated for its sleuthing work that identified the killers.

It remains to be seen whether the men, who killed two women and their children, one of them a baby tied to the mother’s back, will be brought to book in Cameroon.

The footage, too gruesome to be shown on YouTube, shows the victims being shot 22 times because the women were suspected of being Boko Haram sympathisers.

The television team used satellite and other cutting-edge technology to ascertain where and when the killing occurred.

Informants named the assassins.