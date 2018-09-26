Cable fault causes power outage in Faerie Glen

Nissan blames latest improper tests on ‘low awareness’ of rules
Business
The City of Tshwane says its aware of the issue and its technicians are working to fix the problem.
JOHANNESBURG - Some residents and businesses in Faerie Glen have been hit by a power outage following cable faults at two substations.
The City of Tshwane says its aware of the issue and its technicians are working to fix the problem.
Spokesman Lindela Mashigo says they apologise for the inconvenience, adding they’ll restore power as soon as possible.
“We’ll estimate the restoration time to be around 5pm today. We wish to plead with affected residents to allow the city’s technicians to do their work.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.