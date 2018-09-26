Cable fault causes power outage in Faerie Glen

The City of Tshwane says its aware of the issue and its technicians are working to fix the problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents and businesses in Faerie Glen have been hit by a power outage following cable faults at two substations.

The City of Tshwane says its aware of the issue and its technicians are working to fix the problem.

Spokesman Lindela Mashigo says they apologise for the inconvenience, adding they’ll restore power as soon as possible.

“We’ll estimate the restoration time to be around 5pm today. We wish to plead with affected residents to allow the city’s technicians to do their work.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)