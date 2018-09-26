Bheki Cele asks for peaceful interaction with Bonteheuwel residents
The minister is meeting with community members following Tuesday’s demonstrations against crime and gang violence.
CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith had to leave a meeting with organisers of the Total Shutdown protests in Bonteheuwel.
Anti-gang violence protest organisers demanded Smith and ward councillor Angus McKenzie leave the venue where Police Minister Bheki Cele is meeting with them and frustrated residents on Wednesday afternoon.
#CTCrimeProtests Police Minister , Bheki Cele, joined by WC Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has arrived at the Multipurpose Centre in Bonteheuwel to interact with residents following yesterday’s demonstrations against gang violence. KB pic.twitter.com/Xi1ygKkKgW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2018
Cele is meeting with community members following Tuesday’s demonstrations against crime and gang violence.
Thirteen protesters were arrested for public violence after they took the streets demonstrating against high crime prevalence in their neighbourhoods.
Cele has asked that peaceful interaction with residents take place in a bid to find solutions for this social ill.
Bonteheuwel residents have been venting their anger over crime and their frustration at the slow pace of justice at a meeting with the minister.
Frustrated residents complain that previous intervention from police and other law enforcement bodies to address crime have amounted to nothing.
“The minister is here now, but later the minister will be gone. Then you can see how things are like here.”
The anti-crime protests, titled Total Shutdown by organisers, first started in Kensington last month.
One of the organisers, Nadia Mayman, says they have no choice but to voice their despair in this way.
“A lot of people that are doing good work in the community are working people. We do what we do for our community not prompted by any political agenda.”
The South Africa Human Rights Commission says allegations that police manhandling protesters on Tuesday will be referred to police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria restaurant ‘in contact’ with family of young rape survivor
-
Company collecting e-tolls spent R5m chasing non-paying motorists
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Sars restructuring crippled anti-corruption unit, commission hears
-
Man accused of raping child (7) may face more charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.