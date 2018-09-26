Popular Topics
Bheki Cele asks for peaceful interaction with Bonteheuwel residents

The minister is meeting with community members following Tuesday’s demonstrations against crime and gang violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele meetting with Bonteheuwel residents on 26 September 2018 to address their concerns following anti-gang violence protests. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith had to leave a meeting with organisers of the Total Shutdown protests in Bonteheuwel.

Anti-gang violence protest organisers demanded Smith and ward councillor Angus McKenzie leave the venue where Police Minister Bheki Cele is meeting with them and frustrated residents on Wednesday afternoon.

Cele is meeting with community members following Tuesday’s demonstrations against crime and gang violence.

Thirteen protesters were arrested for public violence after they took the streets demonstrating against high crime prevalence in their neighbourhoods.

Cele has asked that peaceful interaction with residents take place in a bid to find solutions for this social ill.

Bonteheuwel residents have been venting their anger over crime and their frustration at the slow pace of justice at a meeting with the minister.

Frustrated residents complain that previous intervention from police and other law enforcement bodies to address crime have amounted to nothing.

“The minister is here now, but later the minister will be gone. Then you can see how things are like here.”

The anti-crime protests, titled Total Shutdown by organisers, first started in Kensington last month.

One of the organisers, Nadia Mayman, says they have no choice but to voice their despair in this way.

“A lot of people that are doing good work in the community are working people. We do what we do for our community not prompted by any political agenda.”

The South Africa Human Rights Commission says allegations that police manhandling protesters on Tuesday will be referred to police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

