Bad call: Indian flyer removed trying to charge phone in cockpit
An airport official reported that the man, said to be in his mid-thirties, was drunk.
MUMBAI - A passenger was kicked off an Indian flight after he tried to access the cockpit to charge his phone, the airline said Wednesday.
The incident took place as an IndiGo flight was preparing to take off from Mumbai for Kolkata on Monday.
"While an IndiGo aircraft being on the ground an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit stating that his mobile needs to be charged," IndiGo said in a statement.
"Following standard operating procedures the captain... initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of security violation," the airline added.
An airport official told the Press Trust of India news agency that the man, said to be in his mid-thirties, was drunk.
Police questioned and then released him without charge, the official added.
It was the second bizarre incident involving an Indian domestic flight this week after a passenger tried to open an exit door in mid-air, apparently mistaking it for the toilet.
The man was travelling with GoAir from New Delhi to Patna on Saturday when he attempted to open the aircraft's rear exit, the carrier said.
A co-passenger raised the alarm and the man was apprehended by the crew.
He was handed to the authorities for questioning on arrival and later released.
Indian media reports said he was a first-time flier.
India's airline sector has seen a six-fold increase in passenger numbers over the past decade as citizens take advantage of better connectivity and cheap flights, with many taking to the skies for the first time.
Popular in World
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
UN must transform itself to be more effective, says Ramaphosa
-
Japan lunar exploration firm to head for moon on SpaceX rockets
-
US actor Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.