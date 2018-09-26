Bacher denies Sascoc report states Sam is 'unfit to rule'

Dr Ali Bacher has disputed some media reports suggesting that Gideon Sam should not be heading Sascoc.

CAPE TOWN - Dr Ali Bacher has denied that the ministerial inquiry report into the Sascoc administration has found the Olympic body’s president Gideon Sam unfit for office when he spoke to EWN Sport.

According to the leaked document, seen by the SABC‚ the report delivered a stinging evaluation of both Sam and former chief executive Tubby Reddy regarding governance and financial mismanagement.

“Certainly, in our report, there's no reference whatsoever that we have said that Gideon Sam is not fit to rule. It's not in our report, it’s [media reports] way off the mark.”

Bacher was part of the inquiry committee headed by retired judge Ralph Zulman with labour law expert Shamima Gaibie completing the trio.

The explosive hearings were held at Ellis Park and was completed in March this year. Factional battles were laid bare, with other issues such as maladministration, consistent legal woes and financial mismanagement emerging.

With the report completed over a month ago and in the hands of Sports Minster Tokozile Xasa, Bacher said that leaks were to be expected, while also distancing himself from them.

“I'm not surprised it has been leaked for two reasons, one, it’s gone to the Department of Sports and to the government. It has nothing to do with the three committee members.

“It's being distributed, I’m told, to Sascoc and its board members with the view to giving an opinion on it [inquiry report] within two weeks and then back to the government.”

Bacher said it would have been ideal for the report to be made public earlier.

“Having been involved in sports my whole life, the longer you leave these things, the higher the chances are you are going to get leaks, so I am not surprised. From our side, we would have loved it to go public a lot earlier but it’s not our decision.”

While the actual completed reported is yet to be made public, Bacher once again reiterated that the findings and recommendations would be well received by the sporting community.

“Our recommendations are the important thing and the way forward, it is quite a comprehensive report… from our side.

“My personal opinion, I think throughout the country there will be a lot of support for our recommendations. I'll be very surprised if that's not forthcoming."

Minster Xasa’s spokesperson‚ Vuyo Mhaga‚ said they hope to release the final report at the end of the month.