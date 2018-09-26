ANC keeps promise to revamp Stompie Seipei’s family home

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

ANC keeps promise to revamp Stompie Seipei’s family home

The young activist was murdered in 1989 by Jerry Richardson, who was a coach for the infamous Mandela United Football Club.

The mother of the late Stompie Seipei, Joyce Seipei. Picture: Screengrab
The mother of the late Stompie Seipei, Joyce Seipei. Picture: Screengrab
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the family of the late Stompie Seipei will be able to move into their renovated home in Parys, in the Free State, on Wednesday.

The young activist was murdered in 1989 by Jerry Richardson, who was a coach for the infamous Mandela United Football Club founded by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the apartheid years.

Seipei's murder came back into the spotlight when Madikizela-Mandela died in April.

Some blamed her for his death, despite her never being convicted of any crime.

The ANC went to the Seipei home amidst all the debate around the matter and promised to build the Seipei family a home.

The party's Pule Mabe says: “The commitment we made during the mourning period for Mama Winnie was to revamp the house. We’re ensuring the promises we make are the promises we keep.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA