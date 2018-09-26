ANC keeps promise to revamp Stompie Seipei’s family home

The young activist was murdered in 1989 by Jerry Richardson, who was a coach for the infamous Mandela United Football Club.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the family of the late Stompie Seipei will be able to move into their renovated home in Parys, in the Free State, on Wednesday.

The young activist was murdered in 1989 by Jerry Richardson, who was a coach for the infamous Mandela United Football Club founded by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the apartheid years.

Seipei's murder came back into the spotlight when Madikizela-Mandela died in April.

Some blamed her for his death, despite her never being convicted of any crime.

The ANC went to the Seipei home amidst all the debate around the matter and promised to build the Seipei family a home.

The party's Pule Mabe says: “The commitment we made during the mourning period for Mama Winnie was to revamp the house. We’re ensuring the promises we make are the promises we keep.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)