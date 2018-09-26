Amnesty International condemns arrests in Addis Ababa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Amnesty International condemns arrests in Addis Ababa

The human rights watchdog says the crackdown threatens the new era of human rights gains in Ethiopia.

Flag of Ethiopia. Picture: Ethiopiaflag.facts.com
Flag of Ethiopia. Picture: Ethiopiaflag.facts.com
57 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Amnesty International has condemned the recent arrests of thousands of people in Addis Ababa.

The human rights watchdog says the crackdown threatens the new era of human rights gains in Ethiopia.

Fighting between Oromo activists and other ethnic groups in the Ethiopian capital and the suburb of Burayu has left 65 people dead.

Ethiopian police have responded by making over 3,200 arrests.

The police say only a thousand of these are people involved in the fighting and 107 have been charged.

The other arrests have been in casinos and bars.

Under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, reforms have taken the edge off Ethiopian’s security forces and enabled many political opposition figures to feel confident enough to return from exile.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA