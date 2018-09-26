Amnesty International condemns arrests in Addis Ababa

The human rights watchdog says the crackdown threatens the new era of human rights gains in Ethiopia.

PRETORIA - Amnesty International has condemned the recent arrests of thousands of people in Addis Ababa.

Fighting between Oromo activists and other ethnic groups in the Ethiopian capital and the suburb of Burayu has left 65 people dead.

Ethiopian police have responded by making over 3,200 arrests.

The police say only a thousand of these are people involved in the fighting and 107 have been charged.



The other arrests have been in casinos and bars.

Under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, reforms have taken the edge off Ethiopian’s security forces and enabled many political opposition figures to feel confident enough to return from exile.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)