After financial woes, Cango Caves makes R1m profit

Officials say it's all thanks to better management. Last year around 270,000 people visited the caves near Oudtshoorn.

FILE: A general view of the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. Picture: @cangocaves/Facebook.com.
FILE: A general view of the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. Picture: @cangocaves/Facebook.com.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cango Caves has turned around its fortunes. It was going under just a few years ago, but now it's raked in a profit of more than R1 million this year.

Officials say that it is all thanks to better management. Last year around 270,000 people visited the caves near Oudtshoorn.

When the tourist attraction ran into trouble several years back, the provincial Local Government department stepped in.

The department's James-Brent Styan says they’re pleased.

“We’re happy to see this type of turnaround. For a number of years, there’s been concerns about the management of the caves. There was a big financial problem at the caves. Thanks to a concerted effort from a variety of parties, including the new Oudtshoorn council, we’ve seen the situation being turned around.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

