Activist group plans mass march over state of rail services
Unite Behind is arranging a mass action for early next month to highlight the abysmal state train services are in, particularly in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - An activist group has urged government to declare the commuter rail service a national disaster.
The group has blamed state capture, in part, for destroying governance and operations at rail authorities, such as Prasa.
Unite Behind's Lumkile Sizila says: “People are buying tickets but they’re not getting the full service. So we want people to raise their concerns to Prasa bosses.”
(Edited b Shimoney Regter)
