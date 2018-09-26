Activist group plans mass march over state of rail services

Unite Behind is arranging a mass action for early next month to highlight the abysmal state train services are in, particularly in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - An activist group has urged government to declare the commuter rail service a national disaster.

The group has blamed state capture, in part, for destroying governance and operations at rail authorities, such as Prasa.

Unite Behind's Lumkile Sizila says: “People are buying tickets but they’re not getting the full service. So we want people to raise their concerns to Prasa bosses.”

