WHO extremely concerned about Ebola ‘perfect storm’ in Congo
The epidemic is believed to have killed 85 people since July and infected another 39.
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo could deteriorate rapidly because of attacks by armed groups, community resistance and the geographic spread of the disease.
“We are now extremely concerned that several factors may be coming together over the next weeks and months to create a perfect storm,” WHO’s head of emergency response Peter Salama told a news conference in Geneva.
The epidemic is believed to have killed 85 people since July and infected another 39. Most have been in villages but about 20 cases have been in Beni, a city of several hundred thousand people with close links to Uganda.
Butembo, about 55km away, is two or three times the size of Beni. It straddles a major trading route for consumer goods entering Congo from East Africa and for Congolese exports of artisanal gold, coltan, timber and other materials to East African ports via Uganda.
Health officials say they have made progress slowing the virus’s spread with experimental vaccines and treatments. But they cannot be sure the situation is under control due to difficulties accessing some areas.
Popular in Africa
-
Prince William visits Namibia on conservation tour
-
Zim school deputy headmaster faces outrage after announcing he's gay
-
Standard Bank says Nigeria may review penalty in MTN funds repatriation
-
South Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize
-
SA man among three kidnapped in Burkina Faso
-
Dirco working with Burkina Faso authorities to free kidnapped SA man
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.