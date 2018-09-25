WHO extremely concerned about Ebola ‘perfect storm’ in Congo

The epidemic is believed to have killed 85 people since July and infected another 39.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo could deteriorate rapidly because of attacks by armed groups, community resistance and the geographic spread of the disease.

“We are now extremely concerned that several factors may be coming together over the next weeks and months to create a perfect storm,” WHO’s head of emergency response Peter Salama told a news conference in Geneva.

The epidemic is believed to have killed 85 people since July and infected another 39. Most have been in villages but about 20 cases have been in Beni, a city of several hundred thousand people with close links to Uganda.

Butembo, about 55km away, is two or three times the size of Beni. It straddles a major trading route for consumer goods entering Congo from East Africa and for Congolese exports of artisanal gold, coltan, timber and other materials to East African ports via Uganda.

Health officials say they have made progress slowing the virus’s spread with experimental vaccines and treatments. But they cannot be sure the situation is under control due to difficulties accessing some areas.