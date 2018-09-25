WC water levels increase to 64%

Dams feeding the City of Cape Town have reached 70% capacity.

CAPE TOWN - The average dam levels in the Western Cape has increased to 64%.

During this time last year, dams were only 35% full.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “We are also grateful to see that the Theewaterskloof Dam which provides the bulk of Cape Town’s water is standing at 56%. That’s the largest dam in the province. Towards the end of April this year, the dam was below 10% and rapidly emptying, so it is quite a turnaround that we’ve seen over the winter season and early spring.”

From 1 October, water restrictions will be relaxed from Level 6b to Level 5.

Level 5 will include prohibiting residents from irrigating using municipal water and with a maximum showerhead flow rate not exceeding more than 10 litres per minute.

This will usher in revised water tariffs that will bring further relief for residents.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)