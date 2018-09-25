[WATCH] Trevor Noah on the real struggle with calling 10111 operators
During in-between breaks of The Daily Show's recording, Trevor Noah spoke to his audience about the hilarious difference between 911 in the US and 10111 in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Have you ever called emergency services and were left perplexed by the conversation rather than helped? You're not alone.
"South Africans, like, they'll ask you questions. In America, they just go 'Someone is getting robbed, we're on our way'. Even if you call them and hang up, they'll come to check what happened. I get it, but I'm also like, 'that's crazy'," he jokes.
Watch the clip below.
