'Sew The Winter To My Skin' selected as SA's Oscar nomination submission
The film, directed by Jahmil XT Qubeka, made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival over a week ago.
JOHANNESBURG - A South African Western-style epic movie has been selected as the country's official submission to be considered for a 2019 Oscar nomination.
Sew The Winter To My Skin directed by Jahmil XT Qubeka, is a story set in the rural farmland about the John Kepe, a Robin Hood-like outlaw who once evaded the Afrikaner authorities during the early 1950s in the rural Eastern Cape.
Kepe would steal livestock and other property from white farmers to give to those less fortunate.
The film, starring Zolisa Xaluva, Bok van Blerk, Mandia Nduna and Bongile Mantsayi, made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival over a week ago.
The 91st Academy Awards will take place on 24 February 2019.
Watch the movie's trailer below.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah on the real struggle with calling 10111 operators
-
Judge to sentence Bill Cosby for sexual assault, capping his downfall
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018
-
With genetic tweak, mosquito population made extinct
-
Lying to the pastor? Our Perfect Wedding bride raises eyebrows
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.