'Sew The Winter To My Skin' selected as SA's Oscar nomination submission

The film, directed by Jahmil XT Qubeka, made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival over a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African Western-style epic movie has been selected as the country's official submission to be considered for a 2019 Oscar nomination.

Sew The Winter To My Skin directed by Jahmil XT Qubeka, is a story set in the rural farmland about the John Kepe, a Robin Hood-like outlaw who once evaded the Afrikaner authorities during the early 1950s in the rural Eastern Cape.

Kepe would steal livestock and other property from white farmers to give to those less fortunate.

The film, starring Zolisa Xaluva, Bok van Blerk, Mandia Nduna and Bongile Mantsayi, made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival over a week ago.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on 24 February 2019.

Watch the movie's trailer below.