[WATCH LIVE] Nugent inquiry into Sars resumes

Parliament cautions against speculation following death of official
Local
The Nugent Commission of Inquiry resumes for a third round of public hearings.
PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Bain’s managing partner, Vittorio Massone, is due back in the hot seat on Tuesday when the Nugent Commission of Inquiry kicks off for a third round of public hearings.
Massone testified at the commission earlier this month, where he conceded that there were significant shortfalls in the process to draft a new structure for the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
WATCH: Nugent inquiry into Sars resumes
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.