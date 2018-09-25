[WATCH LIVE] Nugent inquiry into Sars resumes

The Nugent Commission of Inquiry resumes for a third round of public hearings.

PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Bain’s managing partner, Vittorio Massone, is due back in the hot seat on Tuesday when the Nugent Commission of Inquiry kicks off for a third round of public hearings.

Massone testified at the commission earlier this month, where he conceded that there were significant shortfalls in the process to draft a new structure for the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

