Van Dijk faces fitness test ahead of Chelsea clash
Virgil van Dijk sustained a knock to an earlier rib injury and was substituted in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.
BENGALURU - Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk faces a fitness test to be ready for Wednesday’s League Cup clash with Chelsea, while fellow defender Dejan Lovren is available after shaking off a pelvic injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.
Van Dijk sustained a knock to an earlier rib injury and was substituted in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday, a result that left the early Premier League pace-setters with six wins from as many games.
“He is much better. It’s still a bit painful, nothing else,” Klopp told reporters ahead of the League Cup third round clash at Anfield.
“We will see how we deal with that. It’s not too serious, but it’s not nothing, so that needs to settle for sure. We will see how he is today and make a decision about him.”
If Van Dijk is ruled out, the experienced Lovren could fill in. The 29-year-old has not played this season after aggravating an earlier pelvic injury during Croatia’s march to the World Cup final in Russia in July.
“Dejan looks quite good. He trained completely normal now four times. He worked with the fitness guys before that for 10 days. He looks ready,” Klopp added.
Klopp said first choice goalkeeper Alisson would be rested with Simon Mignolet taking his place. The German, however, said he would field a strong side against Maurizio Sarri’s team.
“It’s a competition we like... It’s a difficult draw for both teams. It’s not that you think the first two-three rounds you go through somehow, and from the semis on it starts getting exciting... It’s a home game against a very strong side, so it’ll be really interesting.”
Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they face Chelsea for the second time this week, away at Stamford Bridge.
Popular in Sport
-
Paul Pogba takes aim at Mourinho’s negative tactics
-
[CARTOON] Banyana Banyana - Goal Achievers!
-
Barca coach Valverde says Messi the best despite Modric award
-
Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world’s best
-
Stopping Pumas locks vital for NZ success, says Barrett
-
Koch: Competition for places is good for the Boks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.