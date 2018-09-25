[UPDATE] PTA man accused of raping girl (7) denied bail

The 20-year-old allegedly attacked the six-year-old inside a toilet cubicle at a Dros franchise on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 20-year-old man accused of raping a little girl at a restaurant has been denied bail in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly attacked the seven-year-old inside a toilet cubicle at a Dros franchise on Saturday.

The suspect allegedly stalked the child at the playground and followed her to the ladies’ toilets.

It’s understood he covered her mouth and forced her into the men’s restroom where he attacked her.

He was handcuffed on the scene and appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon where his case has been postponed to 2 October.

He'll face charges of rape, assault, intimidation and possession of drugs.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her department will be sending a team to the family's home to assist wherever they can.

She says she's pleased that the suspect will remain in custody.

“He can’t get bail, it’s a schedule six offence, a rape that involves a child. This means it’s a very serious case. We will fight and make sure he doesn’t get bail.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said: “We view rape of minors as a very serious offence and obviously as the NPA, where we have grounds to argue against bail, we’ll do that.”

Earlier, there were calls for the man to be denied bail.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse spokesperson Vincentia Dlamini said: “There needs to be a precedent that needs to be set, starting with him not getting bail and then the outrage of society. It doesn’t help us if there are no repercussions for such cruelty on our children.”

Dros has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated that the victim is 6 years old. Police have since clarified that she is 7.