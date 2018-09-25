Time it has taken to honour Mama Winnie with Freedom of City award questioned

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
Go

Time it has taken to honour Mama Winnie with Freedom of City award questioned

A ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon where the late struggle icon was honoured for her immense contribution to freedom.

FILE: The late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela looks on as she is greeted by Women's League supporters gathered in Soweto on 26 September 2016 to celebrate her 80th birthday. Picture: AFP
FILE: The late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela looks on as she is greeted by Women's League supporters gathered in Soweto on 26 September 2016 to celebrate her 80th birthday. Picture: AFP
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While many are celebrating the posthumous conferment of the Freedom of the City award on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, questions have was about the length of time it's taken to do so.

A ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon where the late struggle icon the for her immense contribution to freedom.

In the opening of his address, Mayor Herman Mashaba said this award is long overdue.

He also went on to say this ceremony would not have been a reality if the DA-EFF coalition did not rise to power.

Council speaker Vasco da Gama said: “None of us was part of the government, the ANC had a two-thirds majority [and] they took decisions. And even if we had made the suggestion it would have been voted no.”

With icons, such as Walter Sisulu, Nelson Mandela, Andrew Mlangeni and Ahmed Kathrada having received this award, Da Gama says it seems Madikizela Mandela was not a priority for the city until now.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA