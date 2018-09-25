Time it has taken to honour Mama Winnie with Freedom of City award questioned

A ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon where the late struggle icon was honoured for her immense contribution to freedom.

JOHANNESBURG - While many are celebrating the posthumous conferment of the Freedom of the City award on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, questions have was about the length of time it's taken to do so.

In the opening of his address, Mayor Herman Mashaba said this award is long overdue.

He also went on to say this ceremony would not have been a reality if the DA-EFF coalition did not rise to power.

EFF singing in the chambers as the City of Joburg honors struggle stalwart #WinnieMandela. KM pic.twitter.com/Qfi39ArWDX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018

Council speaker Vasco da Gama said: “None of us was part of the government, the ANC had a two-thirds majority [and] they took decisions. And even if we had made the suggestion it would have been voted no.”

With icons, such as Walter Sisulu, Nelson Mandela, Andrew Mlangeni and Ahmed Kathrada having received this award, Da Gama says it seems Madikizela Mandela was not a priority for the city until now.

