Susan Boyle to take part in 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

The 57-year-old singer stunned audiences with her powerful voice when she took part in ITV talent show 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2009.

LONDON - Susan Boyle is set to take part in America's Got Talent: The Champions, nine years after placing second on Britain's Got Talent.

The 57-year-old singer stunned audiences with her powerful voice when she took part in ITV talent show Britain's Got Talent in 2009 - where she eventually placed second behind dance troupe Diversity - and it has now been revealed she'll take to the stage once again as she's signed up for an all-star series of the programme's American equivalent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions will be judged by creator Simon Cowell, alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B and will see notable contestants from Got Talent shows all around the world compete for the top spot.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Simon was delighted Susan agreed to come back."

The return to screens will mark the first public appearance in some time for the star, who has had a rocky couple of years.

In 2016, the singer - who is most known for her cover of Les Miserables hit I Dreamed a Dream - was removed from Heathrow Airport after she got into a heated argument with a staff member in the British Airways lounge on her way back to her home in Scotland.

And last year, it was revealed she had been the victim of torment from a gang of up to 15 teenagers who targeted her in her hometown of Blackburn, West Lothian.

In one instance, the teens set light to paper and threw it at her, but Boyle is determined to fight back and refuses to let the bullies push her out of her home.

She said: "They have been shouting at me, taunting, saying vile things, swearing. And on one occasion they were throwing things at the bus I was sitting on. I love my house, it's where I grew up. Why would I move out because of a group of teenagers who behave like that? They are bullies who shout and throw things, but it is my home and where I feel safe.

"I love my neighbours, they are the most beautiful group of people who always look out for me and make sure I am OK. It's where I grew up with my mum and dad and it has memories. Why should I move because of a group of daft laddies, who at 15 years old should know to behave better?"