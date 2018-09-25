Still no date for resumption of academic activities at TUT's Soshanguve campus

The university's north and south campuses have been closed for five weeks now following the killing of a student last month, allegedly by police.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says it cannot commit to a date when academic activity will resume at its Soshanguve campuses due to safety concerns.

Students are angry over the killing of Katlego Monareng last month, allegedly by police.

The third-year student was killed during demonstrations over the alleged rigging of the SRC elections.

TUT's Willa De Ruyter said: “The situation at the Soshanguve north and south campuses has calmed down. We continue to monitor the situation, and we will make an announcement as far as activities at those campuses are concerned. We also advise parents and students to continue visiting our website.”

Police watchdog Ipid and auditing firm SNG-Grant Thornton are expected to release the findings of their investigations soon.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)