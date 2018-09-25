Soweto trio arrested for allegedly killing their oldest brother

It's understood the altercation happened early on Tuesday morning at the family's home in Protea Glen.

JOHANNESBURG - Three Soweto siblings have been arrested for allegedly killing their oldest brother during an argument.

The trio claims their brother was drunk and started attacking them and they fought back.

The police's Vincent Mashiteng says: “Police found the three brothers in the house and they allegedly confessed to the police that they killed their brother. They were arrested and charged with murder, two of them are minors, aged 17-years-old. They are detained at a juvenile facility.”