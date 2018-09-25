Soweto trio arrested for allegedly killing their oldest brother
It's understood the altercation happened early on Tuesday morning at the family's home in Protea Glen.
JOHANNESBURG - Three Soweto siblings have been arrested for allegedly killing their oldest brother during an argument.
It's understood the altercation happened early on Tuesday morning at the family's home in Protea Glen.
The trio claims their brother was drunk and started attacking them and they fought back.
The police's Vincent Mashiteng says: “Police found the three brothers in the house and they allegedly confessed to the police that they killed their brother. They were arrested and charged with murder, two of them are minors, aged 17-years-old. They are detained at a juvenile facility.”
Popular in Local
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
SABC to cut down 2019 election coverage cost to R30m
-
Details of Moyane’s meetings with Bain officials revealed at inquiry
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.