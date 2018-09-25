South Africans urged to pay TV licenses to sustain SABC
Out of the 9 million accounts on the SABC database, only 1.8 million households are paying their licence fees.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana has urged South Africans to pay their TV licences, saying the public broadcaster cannot be turned around without their contribution.
Kekana was addressing Parliament’s communications committee, where the SABC board and top executives presented their strategy for putting the cash-strapped public broadcaster back on track.
MPs have been told that out of nine million accounts on the SABC database, only 1.8 million households are paying their licence fees.
Kekana says viewing SABC content works out to about 72 cents a day.
"We are also calling on our people to say it is in our hands and in our interest to make sure that we all sustain the SABC. We know the main revenue stream around the SABC has been paying off TV licenses, and that has not been happening for quite some time.”
The SABC is looking at ways of tightening up compliance and stricter enforcement, with penalties for non-payment.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
