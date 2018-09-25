Son of Parly employee who took his own life wants justice
Lennox Garane took his own life in his parliamentary office almost two weeks ago after a protracted battle with his employer over alleged bullying and unfair treatment.
CAPE TOWN - The son of a Parliament employee who took his own life over working conditions is calling on other employees to speak out against alleged victimisation at the institution.
Sithembiso Garane says he's determined to seek justice for his father.
Garane says the family has been requested by Parliament to present it with all the information it has that may have led to the 57-year-old taking his own life. He says his father left behind documents and a list of names of those involved in his protracted battle over his employment.
Garane says he hopes an inquiry will get to the bottom of his father's situation and that other employees, experiencing similar problems, will speak up.
“They shouldn’t be fearful as they were before and I don’t think they will go through the same situation my father did if they speak out. I think it’s an opportunity for them to get to the bottom of this if they want to change the situation.”
Parliament says it won’t be responding to the claims made by Garane in his eulogy to his father, and that it needs time and space to conduct its own investigation.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
