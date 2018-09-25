Smoke and tyres: Drift City event has spectators on edge of seat
Motorsport enthusiasts broke out in thunderous cheers as drivers showed off their meticulously-timed stunts.
CAPE TOWN - The Drift City motoring event had spectators on the edge of their seats on Monday.
It was the third edition of the annual event at the Grand Parade in Cape Town.
Motorsport enthusiasts broke out in thunderous cheers as drivers showed off their meticulously-timed stunts.
With the characteristic screeching tyres and revving engines, the Driftkhana event combines the motoring disciplines of drifting and gymkhana.
Drivers intentionally oversteer, resulting in loss of traction in the car’s rear wheels or all tyres, while navigating obstacles on the track.
Event organiser Gary Stockenstroom says: “We just want to elevate people’s general opinion of local motorsport where we can host an event of international calibre and support local businesses at the same time.”
International drifter Dan Cross was one of 32 drivers who participated in the event.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Sport
-
[CARTOON] Banyana Banyana - Goal Achievers!
-
Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world’s best
-
Paul Pogba takes aim at Mourinho’s negative tactics
-
Boks' unbeaten PE record under threat against wounded Wallabies
-
Wayne Parnell and Cobras part ways
-
Argentina’s Pumas, another animal under Ledesma’s leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.