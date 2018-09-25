Smoke and tyres: Drift City event has spectators on edge of seat

Motorsport enthusiasts broke out in thunderous cheers as drivers showed off their meticulously-timed stunts.

CAPE TOWN - The Drift City motoring event had spectators on the edge of their seats on Monday.

It was the third edition of the annual event at the Grand Parade in Cape Town.

With the characteristic screeching tyres and revving engines, the Driftkhana event combines the motoring disciplines of drifting and gymkhana.

Drivers intentionally oversteer, resulting in loss of traction in the car’s rear wheels or all tyres, while navigating obstacles on the track.

Event organiser Gary Stockenstroom says: “We just want to elevate people’s general opinion of local motorsport where we can host an event of international calibre and support local businesses at the same time.”

International drifter Dan Cross was one of 32 drivers who participated in the event.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)