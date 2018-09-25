Section 27: Ramaphosa’s stimulus package far from good enough
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that more funding will go to sanitation at schools, with the goal to complete more than a thousand sanitation projects.
JOHANNESBURG - Section 27 has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package, which included the upgrading of sanitation at schools but says it’s far from good enough.
But the education NGO is still concerned about the vague announcement and mixed messages regarding how long it will take to eradicate pit toilets.
In 2014, six-year-old Michael Komape died when he fell into a pit toilet at school in Limpopo.
Mark Heywood, the executive director of Section 27 who has been at the forefront of fighting for better sanitation in schools, is demanding more details on timeframes of when this new fund will be made available and how it will be implemented.
“We will be filing a new affidavit, in October, in response to the Limpopo and the national government. They can only start to fix the toilets in certain districts in Limpopo in 2026, which appears to be a complete contradiction to what the president is saying,” says Heywood.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
