SAHRC probe into Vaal River contamination to get underway

The Emfuleni Municipality has been placed under administration, saying it doesn’t have the capacity to repair burst pipes, sewage spillages and broken station pumps.

JOHANNESBURG - The government and the Emfuleni Municipality will have to explain to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) what it did to stop the pollution of the Vaal River when an inquiry into the water crisis gets underway on Tuesday.

The commission conducted a site visit earlier in September and received several submissions from businesses and community members complaining about raw sewage pouring into the river every day.

Communities have also raised concern over the risk to their health.

Gauteng provincial manager of the SAHRC Buang Jones says, “We’ll look into the reasons why the Emfuleni Municipality was partially placed on administration, as well as the underlying cause of raw sewage spillage and the lack of infrastructural development and maintenance in the area.”

