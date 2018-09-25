SABC to cut down 2019 election coverage cost to R30m

But chief operating officer Chris Maroleng says this will not see any reduction in coverage. The public broadcaster’s bill for covering the 2016 local government elections was nearly R40 million.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will cut back the cost of its coverage for next year’s elections to R30 million.

The SABC board and top management briefed the communications oversight committee on Tuesday on plans put the public broadcaster on a stable financial footing.

Maroleng reassured Members of Parliament: “The R30 million cost of covering elections – does it come at (the cost) or watering down our coverage of elections and coverage to the various political parties? I’m very happy to say that it does not.”

Maroleng says they’re saving on accommodation and transport and through more efficient plans for staff and resources.

“What we have also planned to do is intensify our coverage of rural areas because what we have seen in the past is a disproportionate focus on urban areas.”

He says it is important that the voice of people living in far-flung areas is heard.

