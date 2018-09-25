SABC’s expenditure outstrips its revenue, MPs hear
The public broadcaster’s board and top management came to tell the communications oversight committee of their plans to put it back on track.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s crippling wage bill has come into sharp focus at Parliament.
The public broadcaster’s board and top management came to tell the communications oversight committee of their plans to put it back on track.
The SABC’s expenditure currently outstrips what it makes in revenue. Its wage bill of just over R3 billion and swallows around 42% of its operating expenditure.
The public broadcaster recently started consulting with unions and employees over possible retrenchments, but it’s made it clear these will only be a last resort, with board member Jack Phahlane saying the talks are about trying to avoid job cuts.
SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe says the focus on staffing levels at the SABC is across the board, including management.
“The process of staff optimisation is not just focusing on lower levels, it’s across [the board]. If you look at our bloated management, we have about 495 [managers] – not 1,000 – and that accounts for just over R540 million of the [wage bill of] R3.1 billion.”
Reasons for the wage bill ballooning over the years include higher than inflation increases, employees promoted from admin posts to management and a disregard for policies and processes.
Mxakwe says some appointments and promotions are being reversed.
MPs wanted to know how many staff were up for retrenchment, but Mxakwe told them the SABC needed first to conclude consultations with unions and staff in terms of Section 29 of the Labour Relations Act.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
-
Details of Moyane’s meetings with Bain officials revealed at inquiry
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
[UPDATE] PTA man accused of raping girl (6) denied bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.