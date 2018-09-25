SABC cracks broadcast rights nod for CSA’s T20 League

SABC says it treasures the good relationship they have with CSA, which enables the two parties to enter into this groundbreaking partnership.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday announced the joint exclusive partnership for the new 2018 T20 Cricket League. The partnership gives the SABC exclusive official broadcast rights for the Sub-Saharan region.

The deal is covered by the MoU that will run for the next three years.

“This is a landmark moment for cricket in South Africa,” said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“For the first time South Africa’s premier public broadcaster will have exclusive rights to a major cricket event and this is very much in line with CSA’s vision of making cricket a truly national sport of excellence that is accessible to all.”

The new 2018 T20 Cricket League is a high-profile sport event that will assist the SABC to regain its credibility. Partnering with Cricket South Africa to deliver on an event of this magnitude provides the perfect opportunity for CSA and SABC to cater to the needs of the traditional and non-traditional Cricket audience and fans.

Group chief executive officer of the SABC, Madoda Maxakwe, further stated: “The SABC treasures the good relationship that we have with CSA, which enables the two parties to enter into this groundbreaking partnership. It is a perfect deal, as it fits into the SABC’s business strategy of increasing audiences and revenue, delivering compelling and entertaining content and diversifying revenue streams. The deal is, therefore, one that is mutually beneficial both to the SABC and CSA.”

The T20 Cricket League will be played between the months of November and December this year and will be live on SABC 3 and Radio 2000. Umhlobo Wenene FM will also broadcast some of the matches live.

Further details of the T20 Cricket League, including hosting venues and fixtures, will be announced shortly by the CSA and the SABC.