SA citizens urged to register with SA missions or Dirco when travelling abroad
A local man has been abducted in the north of Burkina Faso reportedly along with two others.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the latest kidnapping of a South African, government is calling on citizens to be alert to possible security threats while travelling.
A local man has been abducted in the north of Burkina Faso reportedly along with two others.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it’s in contact with the man’s family.
The department has reminded all South Africans to register with SA missions while working or travelling abroad.
“Government urges all South Africans to be alert as they travel and to be sensitive to possible security challenges in areas they are visiting or working. South Africans also are reminded to register with the mission or with Dirco when they are working or travelling abroad.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
-
[UPDATE] PTA man accused of raping girl (6) denied bail
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
South Africans urged to pay TV licenses to sustain SABC
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.