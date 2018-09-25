SA citizens urged to register with SA missions or Dirco when travelling abroad

A local man has been abducted in the north of Burkina Faso reportedly along with two others.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the latest kidnapping of a South African, government is calling on citizens to be alert to possible security threats while travelling.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it’s in contact with the man’s family.

The department has reminded all South Africans to register with SA missions while working or travelling abroad.

“Government urges all South Africans to be alert as they travel and to be sensitive to possible security challenges in areas they are visiting or working. South Africans also are reminded to register with the mission or with Dirco when they are working or travelling abroad.”

