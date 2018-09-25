Rosario Dawson bans daughter from social media

The 'Daredevil' actress refuses to let her daughter Lola,15, have a mobile phone as she thinks she should be focusing on developing herself rather than what she presents online.

The Daredevil actress refuses to let her 15-year-old daughter Lola have a mobile phone.

She said: "I think it's really critically important as the adult in these kids' lives to make sure they're not going down dark alleys without some kind of information and help ... and to get likes according to little posts you've made and then thinking that that's what your value is can be quite dangerous. I think this is a critical time for kids to be developing themselves.

"They can present themselves online as opposed to developing themselves online. That's a really different thing. We didn't grow up looking in the mirror all the time. We just didn't. We didn't look at ourselves all day long and this is what these kids are doing."

And the 39-year-old actress dislikes how filters on apps like Instagram and Snapchat make young people want to get plastic surgery to perfect their features.

Speaking at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York over the weekend, she added: "Now these kids are wanting to get plastic surgeries so they can look like what they look like when they have a filter on. They're getting body dysmorphia looking at their own image that's been doctored, and then when they look in the mirror, they're horrified by a freckle or a pimple."