'Retrenching SABC workers not sole focus of efforts to cut costs'
SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini says the turnaround plan involves a lot more than reducing the number of the SABC’s more than 3,400 employees.
CAPE TOWN – South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini says it’s not correct to say that retrenching employees is the sole focus of efforts to cut costs at the public broadcaster.
While there’s been a slight improvement in the SABC’s financial performance, spending still outstrips revenue, with a loss of R622 million recorded for the past financial year.
The SABC board and executive team on Tuesday presented its detailed turnaround strategy to Parliament’s communications committee.
Consultations with unions and staff around the possibility of retrenchments under Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act began some weeks ago, but Makhathini insists the move is not definite yet.
“We’ve engaged with organised labour and our employees to communicate to them the SABC contemplates embarking on Section 189 [retrenchment] processes.”
But he says the turnaround plan involves a lot more than reducing the number of the SABC’s more than 3,400 employees.
“That notion really ignores a lot of work that’s been done to drive the corporation forward.”
Total employee costs have risen, especially during former Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's tenure, to consume more than 42% of the SABC’s operating expenditure.
#SABC Jonathan Thekiso HR group executive details how wage bill has ballooned over past 15 years when permanent staff cost 26% of spending; now at 35.5% (steady increase from 2019/11). GD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
#SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe we have aggressive plans. Income was R6.6bn for past FY, expenditure R7.3bn = R632m net loss. SABC has R1.3bn debt. GD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
South Africans urged to pay TV licenses to sustain SABC
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
[UPDATE] PTA man accused of raping girl (6) denied bail
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.