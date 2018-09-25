Rand weakens as stimulus package disappoints
Investors remain skittish on the rand following the announcement of a stimulus programme that will see a reallocation of the budget but does not involve an injection of new cash.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was on the back foot on Tuesday amid weak emerging market sentiment and with investors unimpressed by an economic stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week that included no new money.
At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.36% weaker at R14.3325 per dollar, having closed in New York at R14.3850.
The ramp-up in trade war tensions continues to rattle investor confidence as the US and China showed no signs of backing down and the escalating trade row is expected to hit global economic growth.
Investors remain skittish on the rand following the announcement of a stimulus programme that will see a reallocation of the budget but does not involve an injection of new cash.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 3 basis points to 9.115%.
Stocks are due open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.6%.
Popular in Business
-
'Ill' Vittorio Massone a no-show as Nugent inquiry resumes
-
[WATCH LIVE] Nugent inquiry into Sars resumes
-
Nugent commission grills Bain’s Stuart Min over reports, Massone meetings
-
Mohale praises Ramaphosa’s stimulus package
-
Just Coal CEO: We paid ANCYL for help with Eskom contract
-
China says can’t hold US trade talks with 'knife to the throat'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.