Ramaphosa: Women must take centre stage on issues of peace

At the Mandela Peace Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled his support for gender equality as a necessary part of addressing the world’s biggest problems.

NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged global leaders to include women in efforts towards promoting peace across the war-torn countries of the world.

Ramaphosa kicked off a three-day visit to New York with a speech at the Mandela Peace Summit, attended by heads of state who are gathered for the annual UN General Assembly.

“We must be unanimous in ensuring that women take a centre stage on issues of peace, security and provide leadership in peace operations.”

Former first lady and co-founder of The Elders, Graça Machel, says that bold action needs to be taken in conflict-stricken countries.

“The meaning of celebrating Madiba is to work to end this senseless violence as a matter of urgency.”

The peace summit adopted a political resolution to reaffirm the values of Nelson Mandela.

WATCH: Opening plenary of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)