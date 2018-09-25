Ramaphosa: Women must take centre stage on issues of peace
At the Mandela Peace Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled his support for gender equality as a necessary part of addressing the world’s biggest problems.
NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged global leaders to include women in efforts towards promoting peace across the war-torn countries of the world.
Ramaphosa kicked off a three-day visit to New York with a speech at the Mandela Peace Summit, attended by heads of state who are gathered for the annual UN General Assembly.
At the Mandela Peace Summit, Ramaphosa signalled his support for gender equality as a necessary part of addressing the world’s biggest problems.
“We must be unanimous in ensuring that women take a centre stage on issues of peace, security and provide leadership in peace operations.”
Former first lady and co-founder of The Elders, Graça Machel, says that bold action needs to be taken in conflict-stricken countries.
“The meaning of celebrating Madiba is to work to end this senseless violence as a matter of urgency.”
The peace summit adopted a political resolution to reaffirm the values of Nelson Mandela.
WATCH: Opening plenary of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
