Ramaphosa to address UN high-level general debate

World leaders are gathered at the UN for the 73rd Annual General Assembly to discuss global issues.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu (left) at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu (left) at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the United Nations (UN) high-level general debate on Tuesday afternoon for the first time.

World leaders are gathered at the UN for the 73rd Annual General Assembly to discuss global issues.

Ramaphosa has been packing as much as he can into his short trip to New York his first as president of South Africa.

On Monday, he helped open the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit and spoke at the council on foreign relations.

On Tuesday morning, he met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres ahead of his speech, which is scheduled to take place between 7 and 8 pm South African time.

In it, he’s expected to outline South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities, including the country’s land reform programme.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

