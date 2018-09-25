Ramaphosa to address UN high-level general debate

World leaders are gathered at the UN for the 73rd Annual General Assembly to discuss global issues.

NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the United Nations (UN) high-level general debate on Tuesday afternoon for the first time.

Ramaphosa has been packing as much as he can into his short trip to New York his first as president of South Africa.

President @CyrilRamaphosa signing the visitors book at United Nations headquarters in New York, ahead of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly #UNGA #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/Ycb4px3Uoe — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 25, 2018

On Monday, he helped open the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit and spoke at the council on foreign relations.

The Council on Foreign Relations in conversation with President @CyrilRamaphosa under the theme: “Foreign policy choices facing South Africa” in New York, United States of America #UNGA⁠ ⁠ #CFR #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/PItQWoFGsm — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 24, 2018

On Tuesday morning, he met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres ahead of his speech, which is scheduled to take place between 7 and 8 pm South African time.

In it, he’s expected to outline South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities, including the country’s land reform programme.

