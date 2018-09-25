Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid

Speaking to a group of American investors in New York City on Monday, President Ramaphosa had to field questions about the land and the country’s economy.

NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will handle its land reform issue in the same way it dealt with apartheid, by following the democratic example set by Nelson Mandela.

In between questions about corruption and South Africa's stimulus programme, Ramaphosa addressed the country's land reform policy, which US president Donald Trump criticized in a tweet last month.

“If Mr Trump was here, I would’ve told him, ‘Mr Trump, rest assured. This problem is going to be solved in a typical South African way, because we’ve been able to solve our problems in the past.’”

Trump is not a member of the Council of Foreign Relations which invited Ramaphosa to speak. He will speak about the country's land reform policy further at the UN general debate on Tuesday.

