PSA wants govt to relocate its members to safe building

Many workers affiliated to the union have resorted to working outside the Civitas Building, while the matter is being heard in the court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) says it wants the government to relocate its members to a building that meets the minimum safety requirements in the capital.

Workers affiliated to the union have been locked in a Labour Court dispute with the government, claiming that the Civitas Building, which currently houses workers, is unsafe.

Many have resorted to working outside the building on the corner of Andries and Struben Streets while the matter is being heard in the court.

The Public Servants Association says that its workers are willing to occupy any other building, provided that it complies with safety regulations.

PSA deputy general manager Tahir Maepa says that after discussions with the government, its become clear that officials know the building is not safe for occupation.

“The department said employees must work until 1 pm as if they know the building will collapse after 1 pm. It doesn’t make sense,” Maepa says.

The Health Department has conceded that there have been problems in the building but insists it is safe.

The matter is due to be heard in the Labour Court next month.

centerThe safety of government buildings has come into sharp focus over the past few weeks after the Lisbon Bank Building caught fire in the Johannesburg city centre, claiming the lives of three firefighters.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)