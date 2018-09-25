Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview

It is understood that two unknown criminals on a motorcycle shot the man dead on Van Buuren Road on Monday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for the criminals responsible for killing a man in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances behind the murder.

“The victim tried to run away, but he succumbed to his injuries and passed away on the side of the road. Bedfordview police officers have opened a murder docket and an investigation is ongoing,” Ekurhuleni cluster police spokesperson Captain Andre de Jager says.

PHOTOS Bedfordview shooting. Blue Porsche. Two white men on motorbikes. No bullet casings. pic.twitter.com/J4J66hCTXC — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) September 24, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)