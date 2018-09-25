Popular Topics
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview

It is understood that two unknown criminals on a motorcycle shot the man dead on Van Buuren Road on Monday evening.

A view of the vehicle that belonged to a man who was shot dead in Bedfordview by two unknown criminals. Picture: @MandyWiener/Twitter
A view of the vehicle that belonged to a man who was shot dead in Bedfordview by two unknown criminals. Picture: @MandyWiener/Twitter
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for the criminals responsible for killing a man in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

It is understood that two unknown criminals on a motorcycle shot the man dead on Van Buuren Road on Monday evening.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances behind the murder.

“The victim tried to run away, but he succumbed to his injuries and passed away on the side of the road. Bedfordview police officers have opened a murder docket and an investigation is ongoing,” Ekurhuleni cluster police spokesperson Captain Andre de Jager says.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

