Parly mum on claims it’s reducing employee’s death to ‘contract dispute’
Almost two weeks ago, Lennox Garane took his own life in his Parliament office, citing unbearable working conditions.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament says it will not be responding to what it has termed 'damaging statements' made at the funeral of an employee who took his own life.
At his funeral at Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape over the weekend, his family was scathing of the institution, saying it rebukes Parliament’s handling of Garane’s death.
In his eulogy, Garane’s son says Parliament is reducing his father's death to a mere contract dispute.
Sithembiso Garane says it's an insult to his father’s colleagues who are allegedly enduring the same treatment.
But Parliament says it won’t be responding to the claims being made against a number of its staff.
Spokesperson Manelisi Wolela says: “Parliament will conduct an investigation into this incident to ensure that the institution is able to address all factors that contributed to the late Lennox Garane taking his own life.”
Parliament says it remains committed to assisting the family to heal and find closure.
LISTEN: Bullying leads Parly employee to take own life: Who's to blame?
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
